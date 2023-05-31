The sunny Spring May Bank Holiday saw the return of the renowned Chagford Two Hills Fell Race, writes Anne Binns.
Now in its 46th year, the race was founded in 1977 as part of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations and is organised by The Chagford Runners. The race includes 1076 feet of ascent, up the hills of Meldon and Nattadon, with the notorious bog in between.
Although only 3.5 miles in distance the race is notoriously tough, testing even the most experienced runner!
Juniors and seniors all run together in this fun, family-friendly race with fantastic support from the crowd awaiting the return of the runners at the cricket ground finish. There are lots of welcome refreshments and prizes at the end, including a special prize for the muddiest finisher!
The race was won overall by Luke Stannus in a fantastically speedy 26:06. He was followed by Eddie Kingdom and ORC junior Stanley Wood, who finished neck-and-neck in 32:09 and 32:10 respectively.
Claire Watkins was second female overall and first FV40 finishing in 35:49. Next followed Ian Ripper in 37:20, Kate Wilson in 46:36, ORC junior Maisie Radford in 49:02 and Lucy Gooding in 1:02:23.