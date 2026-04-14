Three friends triumphed over the charity London Landmarks Half Marathon last Sunday, April 12.
This London Landmarks Half Marathon is the only half marathon to go through the City of London and City of Westminster.
From cultural landmarks and heritage, to the city's quirky and hidden secrets, runners get to explore the capital on a route like no other (second only for iconic views to the full London Marathon).
Three of those taking part from West Devon were Dotty King (Bere Alston resident and Tavistock shopkeeper), Denise Bettey and Emma Williams (who like to be known as The three Musketeers), who finished in two hours, 20 minutes and 11 seconds.
Dotty said: “It was a bright sunny day in London with a few welcome showers and we ran all the way, despite the bottleneck of runners starting at mile 11, which meant a slower finish - but it was a great day with a fantastic atmosphere.
“We raised a total of £1,260 for Mental Health UK and are so grateful to everyone that sponsored them, bought and/or donated raffle tickets/prizes and for everyone that sent messages and supported us through the last four months of training and over the weekend.”
She said it was a well-organised event, good value and happily, flat. However, the congestion does not lend itself to PBs.
The route follows a closed-road course starting near Downing Street, then past 16 landmarks, including Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, St Paul's Cathedral, The Shard, Tower of London, and The Gherkin, with a finish beside Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square.
Over 500 themed charity cheer stations lined the circuit, including live music performances, Notting Hill Carnival dancers, and a ‘Right Royal Finish’, where medals were presented by Chelsea Pensioners and pearly kings and queens.
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