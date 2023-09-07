The new Exeter Table Tennis League season gets off to a flying start at Okehampton Table Tennis Club on Sunday, September 17 with the annual knockout competition open to all Table Tennis England-registered players, writes Adrian Bower.
Members of the public are invited to come and watch, take a look at the club and perhaps enjoy a cream tea. It is a chance for anyone to come and enjoy watching some high-quality table tennis throughout the day. Matches will be under way by 10am and should be completed by 4pm.
This season, Okehampton have three teams in the Exeter League and they are hoping to improve on last year’s placings.
They are always looking for new members, both casual players and team members.
Adult sessions run on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6pm until 10pm and during the day on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10am until 1pm. After-school sessions for young people run on Wednesday afternoons from 3.30pm until 4.45pm.
The club is very fortunate to have a full-time, experienced coach in Mike Hugh. Players of all standards can book coaching sessions by contacting him using the contact details below.
The club is not only a table tennis club; third parties can book space for activities such as yoga and taekwondo. Pickleball is about to commence and they are hoping to make it a premier location to play this up-and-coming sport. It has grown in popularity and is now played by both young and old across the country.
If you are interested in finding more about the club please contact them via Facebook, on email at [email protected] or on 01837 55335.