OKEHAMPTON 2nd XV carried too much firepower for Buckfastleigh Ramblers in a one-sided affair on the Silver Street ground.
Okey ran out 76-13 winners in the Devon Two West encounter and finished the match with 12 tries in total.
Scrum-half Josh Craddick scored a second-half try hat-trick on his first appearance for the team.
Bucks, who are propping up the Devon Two table, were competitive at first and led 10-5 before starting to fade.
By half time Okey were 31-13 ahead with tries on the board for Josh Burgoyne, Harry Lock, Isaac Carter, Callum Pillivant and Brad Wilton, whose try included three sidesteps and a hand-off on the way in under the posts.
Riou Thomas opened the second-half scoring then Craddick slipped through for his first score.
Brendan Cooper dummied his way through for his first try, followed soon after by a second for Craddick.
As time ticked away there were further tries for Cooper, Burgoyne and Craddick, who was dragged over at the back of a maul by the pack.
Morgan Woods knocked over eight conversions.