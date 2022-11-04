Solid Oke defence closed off chances for Shepton Mallet

It was the visitors who took the lead following a goalmouth scramble, and this encouraged Oke to begin to build some more meaningful attacks and gradually they put pressure on the visitors. Oke pressed forward with Luke Maxa and Josh Speak working hard, and they were rewarded when a defensive error by the visitors resulted in a penalty stroke. Captain Luke Liversidge stepped up and despatched the ball into the roof of the net to level the scores. Oke continued to force errors in the Shepton defence, but were unable to add to their tally before half time