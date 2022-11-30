Okehampton Ladies second team travelled to Kingsbridge on Saturday morning to play K&S in the Petroc 2 League.
The teams were evenly matched from the start, resulting in exciting end-to-end hockey.
Oke took a while to settle and get used to the bounce of the pitch, but they were soon moving the ball around at pace with midfielders Abi Cleave and Zara Priday cutting out attacking moves from K&S and rapidly turning this possession into attack.
K&S were also quick to attack when given the chance, but defenders Sarah Bazeley and Rachael Luxton reacted swiftly, tackling with determination and distributing the ball to the Oke team.
Oke took the lead after a period of prolonged pressure led to a penalty corner being awarded. Man of the match Amanda Sim’s pacy pass found Jane Jones on the post to deflect the ball into the K&S net.
K&S came out purposefully after the half-time break and straight away put the Oke defence under pressure forcing Ruby Bushin to use her pace to intercept the ball.
Despite brave defending K&S put an equaliser into the back of the Oke goal. The home team then surged forward forcing Oke goalkeeper Jennie Humphry to make some heroic saves to keep her team in the game.
A breakaway goal from K&S spurred Oke into raising their game. Izzy Watt surged forward using her searing pace and hard hits to penetrate the K&S circle where she was well supported by Freya Mindova Sharp. This positive play found Emma Wiseman on the post ready and waiting to slot in an equaliser.
Hungry for a win Oke dominated the last minutes of the game and were cruelly denied a winning goal when a deflection into the net by Zara Priday was disallowed.