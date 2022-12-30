An Okehampton College student led her team to victory at Britain’s top table tennis competition in Derby.
England’s number-one junior female player Mari Baldwin won all 20 of her matches in the competition, resulting in a 100 per cent average for her team and landing them the trophy for the Girls Premier Division of the Junior British League (JBL).
The Year 13 student, pictured second from left, said: ‘Our team had four of us in. We played five other teams in the Premier Division and we won them all which was good. I won all my matches as well, so that was quite nice. I’m glad I lived up to the expectations of me.
‘JBL has always been one of my favourite [tournaments] because it has that team aspect to it. That’s why I enjoy European Youths as well because the team aspect is heavily emphasised.’