Tavistock RFC made it three wins from three and a maximum 15 points from 15 in the league as they stunned Brixham Crusaders with an all-round clinical performance at home.
The club invited 90 Vice Presidents and sponsors to the game, and they were not disappointed as Tavistock ran in 12 unanswered tries.
Tavistock were clearly going to be the better team from the off, and they showed dominance up front and were particularly impressive from set pieces.
Jamie Legg starred as he bagged several tries for the Moorlanders.
The half-time score was 34-0 but despite their lead, Tavi were wary that they had track record of taking their foot off the gas and paying the price.
But this game was not to suffer the same fate, winning 79-0.