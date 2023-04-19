On what was the Okehampton ladies’ last game of the season and a sunny Saturday afternoon, it could not have been a better day for the ladies, writes Becky Dennis.
With tries from Issy Edworthy (x4), Abi Knight (x2), Immy Ogborne and Laura Bazeley and five conversions from Kacey Day and Issy Edworthy, this saw the ladies with a sweet 50-17 victory to end the season.
Many thanks to Exeter Saracens for coming down and putting out a strong performance, we are looking forward to next season when they are joining our league.
This was by far one of the best performances all season and we cannot wait to see what next season has to offer. On this note, we are pleased to announce that we have finished third overall in the NC3 South West (West) league, which is a massive achievement in our debut year.
A huge thank you to all the players who have made this season so successful, to all our sponsors, spectators and supporters who have made the games home and away your support has been invaluable to us all!
Finally a massive thank you goes to ORFC, the management team and our coaches, whom without their time and dedication we wouldn’t be where we are now!
We are training throughout the summer and always welcoming new ladies to the team any age (18+), ability and experience, so if you think ladies rugby may be for you come along and try it out in a fun, friendly, team environment!
To keep up to date on the ladies team, please follow our socials on Facebook and Instagram.