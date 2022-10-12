Women’s team new member Rachel Primmer said the club allowed her and others to make mistakes without being judged: ‘I joined having not played footbal before and was nervous, but my confidence has grown. I’ve felt it’s okay to make mistakes. The club is very supportive. This tournament was my first and was a great success. It’s an honour to be part of this club. With the help and encouragement from our coaches and managers, we will really grow as a club and as players.’