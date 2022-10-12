Tavi Specials enable football for all
Coach Jacob Singleton said: ‘We did amazingly, winning 5-4 against a team we’d previously lost 7-1 to and coming from four goals down to win, was a very proud moment for us all.’
He said ‘Coaching a pan-disability football club allows me to gain transferable work skills such as leadership and gives me different challenges to my day job. Playing at different venues gives all players a trip on which to socialise as a bonus.
Women’s team new member Rachel Primmer said the club allowed her and others to make mistakes without being judged: ‘I joined having not played footbal before and was nervous, but my confidence has grown. I’ve felt it’s okay to make mistakes. The club is very supportive. This tournament was my first and was a great success. It’s an honour to be part of this club. With the help and encouragement from our coaches and managers, we will really grow as a club and as players.’
Player Ryan Walker said: ‘I feel privileged to be playing for a club like Tavi Specials. There’s that sort of atmosphere around the place that makes everyone feel they want to readily get involved in the team and they make you all feel very welcome. Playing for the Specials also allows me to get fit and also be encouraged to play at the same time.’
