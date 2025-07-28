Three Tavistock athletes scooped medals at national events over the weekend with one winning a medal in each of two championships in one weekend.
In the National Aquathlon Championships, Tavistock Swimming Club had three members competing at the National Water Centre in Nottingham.
Hannah and Charlotte Walker competed in the 20-24 age group and Sam Lake in the 45-49 group. They began with a 750m swim in the lake, followed by a tough off-road hilly 5km run around the lake.
Charlotte achieved a fantastic national silver medal and Hannah a superb sixth in their very competitive age group. Sam raced to gold to become age group national champion in the largest field of athletes.
Sam said: “I was so pleased with the aquathlon result. The swim went well, I got off to a strong start and built from there – I'd set myself a goal of 11 minutes, so I was very pleased to come out of the water first of my wave, at 10:48min.
“It was a tough running course, hilly, off road and twisty – I felt a bit lethargic after the swim, but managed a good pace. The second lap went ok, I managed to overtake quite a few people and before I knew it, I was running to finish first in my age group.”
After her high at the aquathlon champs the previous day, Sam headed over to Rother Valley Country Park in Sheffield, for the Swim England National Masters Open Water Championships in the 3km lake event.
She said: “Despite racing the previous day, I felt really strong. It was a stacked field as always, being national level and I had no idea how it would go. I’m over the moon to become national champion in my age group and sixth female overall. I'm eternally grateful to James Lake, my sponsors, swim coaches and swim centres.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.