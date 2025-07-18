TAVISTOCK’S Luke Northmore set to play for England again at tomorrow’s USA v England rugby game.
He will join England teammates in Washington DC to face the USA at Audi Field at 10.05pm British Summer Time.
The local rugby talent is retaining his spot as the outside centre, after his proud debut in the England team in last Saturday’s game against Argentina, which England won.
Northmore came into the England team at centre in place of fellow Devonian Henry Slade, who picked up a hand injury in the first test against Argentina the weekend before that.
Harlequins back Northmore, who cut his teeth playing first team rugby for Tavistock in the Cornwall/Devon League, toured with England last summer and has also been in previous Six Nations squads.
He has, however, had to wait patiently for his debut cap.
The US game comes after England’s two wins over Argentina after defeating Los Pumas 12-35 and 17-22.
Northmore started out Tavistock Rugby Club’s Colts, where his talent shone.
The 28-year old left West Devon to study at Cardiff Metropolitan University. His rugby prowess saw him selected for Premiership club Harlequins starting with the 2019-2020 Premiership Rugby Club final.
