Devonport have had some good results recently and started to show their ability and speed of passing as they pressed forwards. Carol Newman, in goal, made some fine saves but could not do anything to stop their well struck equalizer. The rest of the half saw Okehampton on the back foot with backs, Debbie Pritchard, Sandy Houston and Emma Bisson, defending resolutely to keep them at bay. Despite their best efforts, Devonport were awarded a penalty flick which was well-taken to put them 2-1 up at half-time.