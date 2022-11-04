Thirds put Devonport under pressure with excellent team performance
Both sides got off to an energetic start and Okehampton missed a couple of early chances before Sophie Tripp neatly tucked away the opening goal.
Devonport have had some good results recently and started to show their ability and speed of passing as they pressed forwards. Carol Newman, in goal, made some fine saves but could not do anything to stop their well struck equalizer. The rest of the half saw Okehampton on the back foot with backs, Debbie Pritchard, Sandy Houston and Emma Bisson, defending resolutely to keep them at bay. Despite their best efforts, Devonport were awarded a penalty flick which was well-taken to put them 2-1 up at half-time.
The home side came out for the second half determined to attack, with Devonport looking vulnerable in defence. Louise Weller and Lindsey Tawse gave it their all in the middle, giving Devonport no time on the ball andpushing the play up the pitch. With Okehampton now playing good hockey and slick passing between the midfield of Mollie Bushin, Viv Weatherington and Sienna Watts, linking well with their forwards, Alex Collins and Sophie Tripp, Okehampton were finding space behind the defence and giving Devonport a torrid time.
Under pressure, Devonport conceded a number of penalty corners with Alex Collins converting from one, and Molly Bushin deflecting brilliantly into the corner of the goal from another. Molly then capped a fine display with a goal from close range, and Alex Collins earned player of the match with two more to give Okehampton a fabulous and well-deserved win after an excellent team performance.
Next week, Okehampton are away against Ocean City in Plymouth.
