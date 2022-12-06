On Sunday, Okehampton Ladies set off on their journey down to Truro RFC for the fifth round of the NC3 South West (West) league.
Okes had kick-off and Truro made some ground, but pressure off the Oke defence meant mistakes from Truro which lead to a scrum. The ball was quickly shipped out from a breakdown for a stunning run over the line and try from Issy Edworthy. Conversion missed.
With Okes now receiving the kick, it was there time to shine again. Hit after hit they were being tested physically and technically with Truro putting equally as much pressure on Okehampton. Unfortunately, after a line out, the ball was taken out wide leading to Truro’s first try. 5-5.
With Okes kicking and another strong fight of defence, mistakes were being made meaning scrum after scrum. With power and pressure on the Okes,
Truro were gaining ground. After a few mishaps from our ladies a scrum was called 5 metres of The try line. Quick balls and big hits lead to truro getting over the line making the score 12-5.
Okes had the kick again and with everyone getting tired the defence still had to be held strong. With more turnovers, steals and some brilliant try saving tackles from everyone, especially Kacey Day our debut player, but unfortunately the Okes couldn’t cover all areas meaning Truro getting over the line twice more making it 22-5.
The ladies were determined not to let the score bother them so with hard hitting runs from the forwards to gain some ground it was time for the backs to ship the ball out wide to get Issy over the line making the final score 22-10.
Although it wasn’t the result we wanted, with every game the ladies are playing there are clear improvements from each week. Forward of the match was Sam Snellgrove and back was Issy Edworthy.
Our next game is Sunday 18th December away to sidmouth ladies, we’d love your support!
We are always welcoming new ladies to join the team, no matter age (18+) or ability, come along and give it a go! Training is Friday evenings 7pm at Ashbury golf course on the Astro’s. For more information please contact us via our social media’s on Facebook and Instagram.