On Sunday, two members of Okehampton Running Club joined 230 runners in the warm sunshine for the multi-terrain Templer 10, brilliantly organised by the Teignbridge Trotters, writes Lucy Gooding.
This mostly-flat race, which is 90 per cent off-road, starts and finishes in the wonderful grounds of Stover School in Newton Abbot and takes runners through trails, wooded tracks, the fields of Teigngrace, quiet lanes and the picturesque Stover Park.
Both ORCs enjoyed the well-marshalled course with lots of brilliant support along the way and the entertaining race commentator at the finish!
Claire Watkins finished third female and first in age category in 1:17:44 and was delighted to receive some generous prizes!
Lu Walsh had a strong run, completing her first 10-miler for a while in 1:33:36.