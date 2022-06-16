Wayfarers drop into relegation scrap

Losing heavily to Ipplepen second XI on Saturday means that Whitchurch Wayfarers are now firmly mired in a Devon Cricket League D Division West relegation battle.

Ipplepen won the toss and elected to bat knowing that there was a likelihood of rain. Ashley Harvey (102) and Jeffrey Heath (71) set off at a gallop and passed the 100 mark in the first hour – Harvey being particularly brutal with anything short.

First change Josh Towl (4-49) brought a bit of relief but Thompson (55) kept up the run rate. With the overs running out Richard Potts (4-41) helped the visitors pick up more bowling points. Ipplepen reached the interval with a commanding 348 total.

A revised target after a 45 minute break for rain didn’t really make the task much easier. Falling to 10 for two and losing talisman Towl for a rare duck meant that Whitchurch were in damage limitation mode.

Ben Hodge (41), Mark Gibbs (37 not out) and Ben Powell (34) chipped away to gain valuable batting points. Ipplepen rang the changes with the bowlers without much success; Whitchurch limping to 143 for four and gaining three valuable batting points. Next they face a tough trip to league leaders Brixham.

l After losing by one run the previous week, Whitchurch Wayfarers ran out comfortable winners against a depleted Plympton third XI. Plympton lost the toss and were put into bat.

Luca Manuell scored a fluent unbeaten 46 but had little support. Several batsmen made starts but didn’t go beyond the mid-teens. A good fielding display helped keep Plympton down to 121 all out in the 33rd over. Wickets were being shared equally among the bowlers until Jason Webber swept away the tail with a remarkable four wickets for five runs off just 10 deliveries.

In reply, Whitchurch were never in trouble and reached the total in a comfortable 23 overs. Phil McKenzie-Smith anchored the innings with an unbeaten 37. Fynn Hall hit a quick-fire 30 and Neil Tamblin a more sedate 23 which saw the back of the chase broken.

Phil Mansfield, showing flashes of his old form, finished the game with some fine drives – heavy rain starting as the players left the field.