Weekend to forget for Wayfarers and Hatherleigh get comfortable win

( Dave Crawford )

Both Whitchurch teams went into the weekend on the back of two great wins. Both teams suffered heavy defeats.

Whitchurch Wayfarers second XI travelled to Buckfastleigh to face Bovey Tracey fourth XI. Put into bat on a green pitch, Whitchurch quickly found themselves 17/5 as Colwill (3-12) and Wolfe (2-13) ripped out the top order.

The lower order fared little better as Whitchurch collapsed to 36 all out. Only extras made it into double figures. Bovey Tracey knocked off the required runs without loss to secure a comfortable 10-wicket win that dents Wayfarers’ promotion hopes.

Hatherleigh second XI found sterner resistance from Whitchurch Wayfarers first XI but still ran out comfortable winners by 110 runs. Winning the toss for a second time, Potts again elected to field first. Although Whitchurch generally bowled a better line and conceded far fewer extras they gave the Hatherleigh batsmen too many short deliveries.

After an early wicket Hatherleigh moved smoothly to 86/2 and then 119/3 as Quick (74) and Presswell (not out 90) kept the fielders busy; five balls being lost in the process. A quick-fire 25 from Spears, including three sixes, left Whitchurch with the daunting task of chasing down 264.

The reply got off to an inauspicious start with last week’s heroes Potts and Hodge back in the pavilion before 20 was on the board. Forresters Rubin (3-21) and Daniel (3-34) kept plugging away and, despite stern resistance from Vernon (27) and Powell (28), Whitchurch fell away from 90/4 through 129/7 to 154 all out; a deserved victory for the visitors

Future Fixtures: Saturday – first XI away at Babbacombe, second XI home to Stoke Gabriel.