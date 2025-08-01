In Okehampton, today is Friday, August 1, 2025, with a mild start. Misty patches might linger early on, but breaks of sunshine emerge by mid-morning. Partly cloudy skies dominate through lunch, and no rain is expected. Temperatures near 19°C as evening approaches, keeping conditions comfortable under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow should bring more sunshine, with bright spells continuing throughout the day. Early hours may feel fresh at about 8°C, but highs nearing 21°C promise a pleasant afternoon. Skies look fairly clear, and no showers are predicted. Late evening remains calm, inviting a gentle end to the day.
This weekend sees a shift as Sunday might bring patchy rain. Morning clouds could lead to brief drizzle, though temperatures near 19°C keep things mild. Occasional breaks in the cloud may appear, offering a few drier interludes. Evening could stay cloudy, but heavy downpours seem unlikely for now.
A noticeable rise comes next, with Monday hitting temperatures about 24°C. Foggy spots may appear early, followed by occasional drizzle around midday. Brighter conditions could break through, yet some afternoon rain is possible. Later on, skies might clear, leaving a pleasant evening that should hold steady without further showers.
Sunshine seems ready to return on Tuesday, with highs near 19°C. Cloud cover appears limited, so the day feels fair. The rest of the week looks similarly pleasant, featuring sunny intervals and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures stay comfortable overall, creating a relaxed forecast for the days ahead. Winds remain gentle throughout, generally keeping conditions easy-going.
This article was automatically generated
