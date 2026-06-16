Today, Tuesday, June 16, promises a mix of fog early on followed by patchy rain. Expect light drizzle late afternoon, with chances of brief sunny spells. Temperatures near 20°C and lows about 11°C are forecast, making it moderately mild. Okehampton is likely to see similar scattered clouds.
Tomorrow sees further grey skies with minimal drizzle in some spots. Conditions remain fairly mild, with occasional mist. Temperatures near 18°C are on track by midday, dropping to about 15°C after sunset. Cloud cover might break briefly, allowing glimpses of sunshine before evening sets in. Low breeze persists.
Thursday looks brighter overall, with patchy rain likely to ease off. Early fog may clear by midmorning, leaving a mix of clouds and occasional sun. Peak readings near 21°C could appear in the afternoon, while lows hover about 14°C. Humidity remains moderate, but no heavy showers are anticipated.
Friday promises abundant sunshine and dry conditions. Warmth builds through midday, bringing top values near 24°C, with a comfortable drop to about 12°C overnight. Clear skies dominate, offering bright weather most of the day. A light breeze keeps things pleasant, ensuring that any heat does not become oppressive.
This weekend sees partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Fog might linger early, but clearing is expected, revealing clouds and sunny intervals. Maximum temperatures near 23°C bring a pleasant feel, dropping to about 13°C later on. Minimal rain chances persist, though short-lived drizzle cannot be ruled out. Winds remain fairly gentle, making for comfortable outdoor moments without any intense gusts.
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