Today is Friday, June 12 in Okehampton, and the weather forecast points to overcast skies for much of the day. Light patches of rain might appear, but things stay mostly dry. Breezy winds are expected, and temperatures could climb near 18°C. Evening hours bring some clearing for a calmer finish.
Tomorrow looks bright with plenty of sunshine and just a slim chance of early fog. The rest of the day turns clear, and temperatures hover near 18°C. Late evening feels mild yet comfortable, rounding off a pleasant weather forecast without any significant rain. Gentle breezes accompany these conditions.
This weekend continues with Sunday promising plenty of sunshine for most hours. Early mist may appear briefly but soon fades. Temperatures sit about 18°C, with moderate cloud in the late afternoon. The evening transitions to partly cloudy, keeping a calm weather forecast overall. Wind speeds stay low throughout.
The new week begins with Monday featuring a blend of sunshine and clouds. Overcast spells could appear, but no rain is on the cards. Temperatures hover near 19°C and remain steady through the afternoon. Nightfall sees modest cloud cover, ensuring a generally mild day all round. Conditions are expected to remain stable.
Tuesday extends the calm spell with partly cloudy skies and spells of sunshine. Temperatures reach about 21°C, accompanied by gentle breezes. The day is mostly dry, and although cloud cover may thicken in the evening, no significant rain is expected. A warm finish to the forecast. Gusts stay moderate through late hours.
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