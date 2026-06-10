Today, Wednesday, June 10, brings patchy rain with moderate breezes. Conditions stay cool, with maximum temperatures near 14°C and lows about 5°C. Some light showers might pop up in the afternoon, but dry intervals could appear too. A few clouds linger later, creating a mostly grey sky overall.
Tomorrow may feature further patchy rain, bringing a chance of brisk gusts. Temperatures near 16°C keep it mild through midday, though showers can develop sporadically. Brief overcast spells might form, yet some breaks in cloud cover could emerge late. Light drizzle appears possible in the early evening. Rainfall amounts vary.
Friday looks cloudy, with temperatures about 18°C through the afternoon. Occasional grey skies linger, but strong downpours seem unlikely. Light breezes should keep conditions comfortable, while hints of sunshine may show up now and then. Early morning hours could feel cooler, but the day remains dry. Rain probability stays minimal.
Saturday sees partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures near 21°C offering a warmer outlook. Fog might appear at dawn, but sunny spells should dominate. Rain chances stay low, so skies are likely bright. Gentle winds blow through the afternoon, creating pleasant weather for much of the day. Cloud cover remains scattered.
Sunday looks sunny, with top temperatures about 24°C. Warm conditions continue, and minimal rain is anticipated. Gentle breezes persist, allowing for calm weather through midday. Afternoon hours may bring even brighter skies, boosting the overall forecast. In Okehampton, daytime conditions mirror this outlook, ensuring a radiant finish to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.