Today, Saturday, June 06 greets everyone with moderate rain and temperatures near 13°C, dipping to about 10°C after sunset. Skies remain grey for much of the day, and the damp atmosphere dominates the local weather forecast. Conditions are likely to stay wet well into the night in Okehampton, providing a thoroughly soggy start.
Tomorrow extends a slightly patchy rain scenario with daytime temperatures about 17°C and near 10°C at night. Cloud cover lingers, though breaks could offer brief dry moments, making the overall weather somewhat milder than before. Occasional drizzle may appear, yet sunshine might emerge briefly to brighten the day.
Unsettled conditions continue on Monday, delivering patchy rain and highs near 14°C, with lows about 8°C overnight. Some light showers could linger across midday, but occasional clear patches might break up the gloom in certain areas. Though clouds dominate, a breeze may help freshen the air.
A mild and damp outlook remains on Tuesday, featuring occasional rain and highs about 15°C, while nighttime temperatures hover near 8°C. Expect brief clear periods, but persistent clouds keep the sky mostly grey. Lighter winds could appear, making the day feel relatively comfortable. Cloud breaks may occasionally reveal a pale sun.
Similar weather patterns unfold on Wednesday, with patchy rain and daytime temperatures near 15°C, dropping to about 6°C at night. Showers may come and go, punctuated by occasional sunny spells that brighten the afternoon. Overall, this midweek pattern remains cool, making steady rain a recurring theme. Occasional light breezes break the dampness.
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