Today, Wednesday, June 3, sees patchy rain across Okehampton, with on-and-off drizzles keeping things damp. Temperatures near 17°C bring mild conditions, although breeziness might add a slight chill. Forecast suggests a consistent chance of showers by midday, then continuing into the evening. Occasional brighter spells may peek through, but don’t last long.
Tomorrow appears wet again, as moderate rain continues through much of the day. Expect temperatures near 14°C and occasional heavier bursts that might linger. The weather remains unsettled, with cloudy skies offering little in the way of sunshine. Drizzly spells could pop up well into the late afternoon. Breaks from rain may appear.
A few changes come Friday, offering a mix of light showers and drier spells, with occasional drizzle popping up here and there. Temperatures near 15°C keep breezes feeling slightly cool, but there might be breaks of calmer weather. Rainfall could be sporadic, not too intense throughout the day.
This weekend, Saturday looks to bring a blustery feel, with moderate rain dominating much of the morning. Temperatures near 13°C and gusty conditions keep things on the cooler side, while rainfall stays persistent. Intervals of lighter showers might appear, but the day stays largely soggy. Breezes may linger.
Sunday sees improvement, with patchy rain easing and temperatures near 16°C feeling comfortable. Lingering showers will likely be lighter, offering a bit of relief from the downpours. Skies could turn cloudy late, pointing to a calmer finish to the week. A breeze might linger, though conditions look friendlier overall.
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