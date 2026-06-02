Today, Tuesday, June 2, in Okehampton sees patchy showers with occasional drizzle, keeping conditions wet. Temperatures about 15°C bring a mild feel despite persistent breezes. Cloud cover dominates, with brief breaks offering limited brighter moments. Light rain appears likely throughout midday and into the evening, ensuring a generally grey outlook for anyone stepping outside to experience the shifting weather.
Tomorrow should still feature plenty of moisture, with showers reaching a peak around midday. Temperatures near 17°C promise a slight boost in warmth, though gusty winds may accompany any bursts of rain. Mostly cloudy skies remain, and drizzle could linger into late afternoon, keeping the day somewhat unsettled and changeable.
Thursday looks breezy again, with repeated spells of rain throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures about 13°C keep it on the cooler side, and heavier showers might pop up sporadically. The skies remain mostly overcast, leading to damp conditions for much of the day, without many signs of extended dryness.
Friday promises patchy rain with temperatures near 14°C, accompanied by occasional drizzle and moderate breezes. Cloud cover continues to dominate, though rare glimpses of sunshine are possible between passing showers. Conditions can shift rapidly, so light rain may re-emerge into the late afternoon, leaving the evening fairly grey and moist.
This weekend arrives on Saturday with moderate rainfall, pushing temperatures near 15°C. Early drizzle evolves into persistent showers by midday. Stronger gusts could stir the air, and heavy clouds appear unrelenting. Expect a damp day marked by frequent bursts of rain.
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