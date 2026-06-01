Today, Monday, June 1, brings moderate rain for Okehampton, with occasional heavier bursts expected throughout the afternoon. Temperatures near 16°C may drop overnight, and early fog could appear around dawn. Conditions remain damp, so persistent cloud cover is likely. Expect occasional thunder rumbles if heavier clouds gather.
Tomorrow remains unsettled with moderate rain persisting. Temperatures about 17°C keep the air mild, although passing showers continue to sweep in during early hours. Occasional drizzle is possible later, creating a humid feel. Grey skies should dominate by midday. Late evening may see brief lulls in rainfall.
Wednesday looks cloudy, with patchy rain likely on and off. Temperatures near 17°C feel comfortable, but frequent drizzle cannot be ruled out. Breezy winds could push scattered showers across the region, particularly into the evening. Expect limited sunshine amid the overcast conditions. Local winds might pick up after sunset.
Thursday could bring lighter showers, though the cool trend persists. Temperatures about 15°C might climb a bit in the afternoon, but gusty winds may carry sporadic rain clouds. More persistent drizzle might develop later, leaving skies rather grey. Coverage of heavier bursts should remain isolated. Despite moisture, occasional bright intervals remain possible.
Friday features moderate downpours and temperatures near 16°C, bringing a damp end to the week. Showers could intensify at times, but occasional breaks in the cloud might appear briefly. Misty spells are possible during the night, and breezes could strengthen. Conditions are likely to ease heading into this weekend. Winds might shift, prompting changes later.
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