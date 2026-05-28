Today, Thursday, May 28, sees partly cloudy conditions across Okehampton, with only light raindrops likely late afternoon. Temperatures near 22°C promise mild warmth, while lows about 12°C bring a cooler feel overnight. Sunshine breaks through in the morning, creating pleasant local weather conditions for most hours, boosting broader forecast interest.
Tomorrow remains partly cloudy with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures near 19°C keep the day comfortably mild, accompanied by lows about 9°C. Early morning fog might clear quickly, revealing extended sunny spells by midday. Local weather forecasts highlight calmer skies, promising extended brightness and comfortable midday conditions. Breezes stay light, making conditions feel calm and inviting throughout.
The weekend starts with mostly dry conditions on Saturday. Temperatures near 19°C and lows about 8°C form a comfortable outlook. Sunny intervals last through midday, though scattered clouds could gather in the evening. Rain risk is low, ensuring an overall mild day for many.
Sunday continues with patchy rain near 17°C, dropping to about 9°C overnight. Showers appear probable throughout the day, though short clear spells might break up the wet weather. Gentle winds keep conditions manageable, but the drizzle could persist intermittently, adding a damp note to the latter half of the weekend.
Monday sees moderate rainfall persisting through much of the day, with temperatures near 14°C and lows about 10°C. Light drizzle may turn heavier at times, so expect widespread showers during midday. Overcast skies remain likely, limiting sunshine. Damp conditions could linger, maintaining a cooler start to the new week.
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