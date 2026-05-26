Today, Tuesday, May 26, in Okehampton, starts out clear but rain might pop up later. Temperatures hover near 29°C at their highest and about 17°C as a low. Sunny spells dominate the morning, then patchy rain may arrive by mid-afternoon. Winds remain gentle, offering a warm, pleasant vibe.
Tomorrow brings more clouds with occasional rain. Temperatures reach about 23°C while dipping to near 13°C overnight. Some sunny intervals could break through by midday, but remain alert for quick changes. Breezes pick up slightly, yet it’s still comfortable for daytime plans before evening cools down and stays calm overall.
Thursday looks mostly dry despite a slight chance of rain in the early morning. Highs near 25°C and lows about 12°C keep the day mild. Mist or patchy clouds might appear around dawn, giving way to partial sunshine later. Conditions remain fairly steady, ensuring a friendly atmosphere well into evening.
Friday delivers brighter skies with hardly any sign of rain. Temperatures climb to near 23°C and drop to about 12°C overnight. Overcast patches could briefly roll in, but sunshine dominates for much of the day. Mild breezes add a gentle touch, making it pleasantly warm before darkness settles somewhere later.
This weekend introduces warmer conditions with highs near 26°C and lows about 11°C. Sunny spells emerge through the morning, though patchy rain could pop up by mid-afternoon. Despite the possibility of showers, the overall outlook stays pleasant. Any rain intervals should be fairly brief, letting sunshine quickly reclaim the sky.
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