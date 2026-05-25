Today, Monday, May 25, is set to be sunny with hardly any clouds. Early morning sees temperatures near 15°C, rising to about 25°C. No rain is expected, keeping conditions bright throughout the day. Gentle breezes create a pleasant atmosphere, and clear skies linger into the evening.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain in the morning, followed by sunnier spells later. Temperatures about 16°C at dawn quickly climb to near 27°C, though bursts of moderate rain are possible. Thundery conditions might occur, so occasional showers could pop up. Late afternoon returns to a brighter outlook with less cloud cover.
The approach of Wednesday sees cooler air and potential patchy rain, with morning temperatures near 15°C and highs of about 23°C. Skies could clear at times, delivering brief bursts of sunshine. Rain remains likely later in the day, accompanied by stronger winds that may make conditions feel a touch fresher.
Thursday signals varied cloud cover, with heavier morning mist gradually giving way to occasional sun. Temperatures hover near 12°C early on but rise to about 23°C in the afternoon. Patchy rain is possible, yet extended dry periods are expected. Clear spells should dominate by evening, maintaining mild conditions overnight.
Friday in Okehampton looks partially cloudy, starting with temperatures about 11°C before warming to near 22°C. Rain seems unlikely, and periods of partial sunshine may emerge, enhancing the local forecast. Light winds persist through the day, creating comfortable weather. As dusk settles, skies tend toward dryness, supporting calmer overnight conditions ahead. Quiet, stable air remains.
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