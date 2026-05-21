Today, Thursday, May 21, stays partly cloudy with no rain expected. Skies look brighter by midday, and temperatures reach near 19°C. It should feel mild, dropping to about 11°C overnight. A gentle breeze adds freshness but won’t affect Okehampton this evening. Enjoy a really simple weather update all day long.
Tomorrow could bring patchy rain in some spots with midday seeing brighter moments. Temperatures rise about 22°C before dipping to near 11°C once night falls. Showers might linger briefly, but sunshine peeks through at intervals for a balanced weather forecast. Gentle winds remain steady throughout the day without major surprises.
Expect occasional drizzle early on Saturday, but clearer periods emerge later. Afternoon temperatures look near 20°C, while evenings hover about 9°C. Skies may remain partly grey, yet breaks of sun offer a mild vibe. Rain chances lessen into late day, offering a moderate climate for local weather enthusiasts all around.
This weekend ushers in more patchy showers on Sunday. Temperatures climb to about 21°C under mostly overcast skies, with nights dipping near 9°C. Brief rain spells might pop up, though some clearing is anticipated by afternoon. Light winds persist, and the atmosphere stays relatively calm overall for the day’s duration.
Warmer conditions return Monday as highs approach about 23°C. Early hours stay comfortable near 11°C, with minimal rainfall despite scattered clouds. An intermittent shower could appear, yet sunshine is likely by midday. Winds remain light, shaping a gentle day and rounding off a bright outlook for local weather forecasts ahead.
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