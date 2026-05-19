Today, Tuesday, May 19, brings moderate rain across the region with persistent drizzle through the morning. Temperatures near 15°C and breezy winds may make conditions feel chilly. Occasional heavier rainfall is expected by the afternoon, keeping damp weather likely. Evening sees light showers drifting through. Clouds linger overhead. All day.
Tomorrow should ease those downpours, though occasional patchy rain may still appear. Temperatures about 17°C promise a slightly warmer feel. Skies start cloudy but could brighten by midday, delivering hints of sunshine. Breeze moderates, giving calmer conditions. Damp spells remain possible in some areas. Sunset arrives with minimal lingering drizzle.
Thursday brings a drier outlook with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 19°C set a comfortable vibe, accompanied by light winds. Sunshine increases during the afternoon, showcasing mild weather. Morning fog patches might appear, but they should lift swiftly. Evening remains pleasant with only minimal cloud cover expected. Confidence stays high.
Friday looks even brighter, featuring sunny spells and temperatures about 21°C. Clouds occasionally pass, but overall conditions stay dry. Early mist could linger briefly, then dissolve under warm sunshine. Light breezes allow for comfortable conditions across many spots. Late afternoon sees sporadic grey patches, though no significant rainfall arrives. Calm.
This weekend in Okehampton brings a pleasantly mild Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 20°C ensure a warm daytime. Morning fog could appear, but sunshine breaks through by midday. Gentle breezes dominate, and rain chances stay extremely low. Late evening cools slightly under clearer skies without heavy showers. Overnight.
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