Today, Saturday, May 16, brings patchy rain across Okehampton, with drizzle persisting through the morning and scattered showers likely into midday. Conditions brighten slightly in the afternoon, though occasional bursts of rain remain possible. Temperatures near 13°C and gentle breezes create a cool feel, so expect on-and-off wet weather before some clearer spells develop.
Tomorrow stays unsettled, with repeated bursts of rain and occasional drizzle lingering into evening. Mild air pushes highs about 11°C, keeping conditions damp throughout. Cloud cover persists, limiting sunshine, yet short breaks may briefly brighten skies and offer fleeting glimpses of lighter weather overhead at times.
Monday keeps moderate rain in place, accompanied by a persistent chill that keeps temperatures about 11°C. Intermittent downpours dominate the afternoon, easing slightly later but leaving surfaces consistently damp. Breezy winds add to the cool feel, though occasional drier intervals might bring brief respite amid a steadily overcast sky overhead.
Tuesday sees heavier showers sweep through at intervals, pushing temperatures to about 15°C. Rainfall intensity varies, with short, sharp bursts interspersed by lighter drizzle. The day remains gusty, bringing rapid shifts between cloud, rain, and occasional clearer periods. Evening conditions stay moist, with leftover humidity, though fewer downpours may arise overnight.
Wednesday sees patchy rain reduce somewhat, with highs near 17°C offering a milder outlook. Clouds linger, but breaks become more likely through the afternoon, easing dampness. Gentle wind persists, although the chance of drizzle still hovers. Overnight skies may clear, hinting at calmer weather heading into the following days.
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