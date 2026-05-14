Today, Thursday, May 14, delivers patchy rain with drizzle in places. The forecast in Okehampton points to damp conditions most of the day, with temperatures near 10°C at their highest and about 3°C at their lowest. Breezy winds accompany the showers, but no heavy bursts are expected.
Tomorrow remains generally changeable, with patchy rain lingering and temperatures about 2°C in the early morning, rising to near 11°C later. Occasional breaks in the clouds might appear, but expect more drizzle as the day progresses.
This weekend starts on Saturday with morning lows near 1°C, warming up to about 11°C by afternoon. Patchy rain showers could pop up, so grey skies may outnumber sunny spells. Light breezes will keep the air feeling cool, but no major downpours are projected through the daytime.
Sunday carries on with wetter spells, featuring temperatures near 12°C at the peak and about 6°C overnight. More patchy rain remains on the cards, interspersed with the occasional lighter shower. The afternoon could bring thicker cloud cover, though short-lived bright patches might appear between the damp intervals.
Monday closes the forecast with moderate rain likely, pushing temperatures to near 13°C yet dropping to about 4°C at night. Frequent showers may accompany stronger gusts, ensuring a breezy feel throughout the day. Further into the week, rain is expected to linger, keeping skies mostly cloudy. No prolonged dryness is anticipated, and the chance of persistent drizzle continues. Cool mornings could persist, but daytime periods may sometimes brighten, offering brief breaks from showers.
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