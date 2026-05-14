Monday closes the forecast with moderate rain likely, pushing temperatures to near 13°C yet dropping to about 4°C at night. Frequent showers may accompany stronger gusts, ensuring a breezy feel throughout the day. Further into the week, rain is expected to linger, keeping skies mostly cloudy. No prolonged dryness is anticipated, and the chance of persistent drizzle continues. Cool mornings could persist, but daytime periods may sometimes brighten, offering brief breaks from showers.