Today is Sunday, May 10, and patchy rain is expected at times. Skies will stay fairly cloudy, though brief sunny spells might appear. Temperatures near 13°C during the day, dipping to about 4°C overnight. Conditions remain mostly dry, with minimal rain likely for most of the day. Occasional sunshine may still brighten things.
Tomorrow brings a chance of rain throughout the day. Clouds stay prevalent, and showers may pop up in the afternoon. Temperatures about 11°C, dropping to near 3°C later. Light drizzle might continue into the evening, so expect a cooler and wet period overall. Breezes might pick up briefly.
The day after sees patchy rain nearby, but occasional brighter spells could break through. Temperatures near 14°C will offer a mild feel, while lows hover about 2°C. Some rain is likely, creating damp intervals that may come and go. Skies could occasionally clear slightly at times, offering very brief clarity.
The following day looks unsettled, with moderate showers possible. Expect temperatures about 11°C, with winds picking up slightly in certain spots. Rainfall could be heavier at times, pushing through in waves that keep conditions wet, especially later. Sudden breaks in cloud might offer fleeting dryness here and there.
Later in the week, moderate rain is on the cards and could linger for most of the day. Temperatures stay near 10°C, with overnight lows about 3°C. Okehampton might see persistent drizzle, and conditions will remain dull and soggy well into the evening. Occasional lulls in rainfall may be brief, though showers continue.
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