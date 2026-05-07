Thursday, May 7 brings patchy rain, along with occasional bright spells and lingering clouds. Today in Okehampton sees temperatures near 14°C and lows about 5°C. Expect a few light showers through the morning, followed by pockets of cloud later on. Overall, breezes remain moderate, creating a fresh feel throughout the day.
Tomorrow offers patchy rain early on, then clearer skies by midday, promoting a refreshing atmosphere. Temperatures near 16°C bring mild conditions, while lows hover about 6°C. Showers might fade as the afternoon progresses, revealing a brighter end to the day. Gentle winds keep conditions feeling comfortable.
This weekend kicks off with a mix of sunshine and occasional rain, offering moderate warmth. Temperatures climb to about 17°C, paired with lows near 6°C. Brief drizzle is possible in the late afternoon, but sunny spells should still appear. Light breezes persist, making the day fairly pleasant despite the chance of showers.
The weekend continues with mostly cloudy skies and minimal rainfall expected, keeping overall weather mellow. Peak temperatures reach near 14°C, with overnight lows about 4°C. Some sunshine may break through during midday, offering a brighter spell before clouds return. Winds pick up slightly, but overall conditions remain manageable for most of the day.
The rest of the week sees patchy rain returning, with highs about 12°C and lows near 3°C. Showers are likely in the morning, but a few sunny patches may emerge later. Rain might linger into the afternoon, though winds remain modest. Gradual clearing could develop toward evening hours.
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