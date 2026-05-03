Thursday is expected to stay unsettled, with patchy rain and cloud overhead. Temperatures peak near 12°C, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Occasional spots of dryness might emerge, but windy conditions return during the afternoon. Some brief sunshine may break through, though heavier showers remain possible. Warmer conditions by this weekend remain uncertain. This forecast covers Okehampton and beyond, highlighting a cool period before any warm spells develop.