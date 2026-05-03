Today, Sunday, May 3, brings moderate rain and a soggy atmosphere. Showers develop steadily throughout the morning, easing slightly by afternoon. Skies remain dull, with mist possible later. Temperatures reach near 14°C, dropping to about 7°C once evening arrives. Wet conditions dominate, so expect plenty of damp weather.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain nearby, with brief breaks in the cloud. Drizzle could appear intermittently, but some brighter spells might peek through. Temperatures reach near 14°C again, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Conditions remain changeable, so light showers may pop up any time through the day.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy, allowing a glimpse of sunshine in between clouds. Temperatures hover near 12°C, while lows settle at about 6°C. Rain chances drop, offering calmer conditions for most of the afternoon. Breeze remains gentle, though overcast skies may linger toward late evening.
Wednesday features patchy rain once more, with drizzle occasionally drifting through. Temperatures climb near 10°C, and nights cool to about 6°C. Mist might roll in early, adding an extra damp feel. Afternoon may bring heavier cloud cover, but glimpses of lighter skies could still appear.
Thursday is expected to stay unsettled, with patchy rain and cloud overhead. Temperatures peak near 12°C, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Occasional spots of dryness might emerge, but windy conditions return during the afternoon. Some brief sunshine may break through, though heavier showers remain possible. Warmer conditions by this weekend remain uncertain. This forecast covers Okehampton and beyond, highlighting a cool period before any warm spells develop.
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