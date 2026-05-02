Today, Saturday, May 2, in Okehampton brings moderate rain with occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 15°C during the day and about 7°C tonight. Clouds should dominate, though brief spells of clearer skies might pop up this afternoon. Fog could develop later, keeping conditions damp. Rain chances stay high throughout.
Tomorrow looks similar, as Sunday features moderate rain again and temperatures near 14°C with lows about 8°C. Light rain showers may linger, and misty conditions could appear in the evening. Periods of heavier bursts may occur, but occasional breaks could offer a short reprieve from the wet weather.
Monday sees patchy rain drifting across the area, bringing light drizzle here and there. Temperatures near 15°C by day taper to about 7°C overnight. Skies might remain cloudy, though a few sunnier intervals are possible. Mist could develop at times, keeping conditions a bit unsettled through the afternoon.
Tuesday may bring scattered showers, with temperatures near 14°C and dips about 6°C. Sunny spells could break through, but light rain remains on the cards. Fog is less likely, though some cloud coverage continues. Occasional drizzle may pass by briefly, leaving pockets of drier moments across the region.
Wednesday keeps a chance of patchy rain, with temperatures near 12°C and about 3°C overnight. Cloudy skies might dominate, and light rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Conditions could dry out intermittently, though cooler air sets in after sunset. Mist or fog may form late, ending the week damp. Expect mildly unsettled conditions throughout this mid-spring period.
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