Today, Friday, May 1, brings a mix of grey skies and patchy rain in the early hours. Mist could appear briefly, followed by cloud cover giving way to occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 17°C and lows about 7°C keep conditions mild, with only light wind to stir the air.
Tomorrow, moderate rain stays on the agenda, bringing continued cloud and pockets of quite persistent drizzle. Showers persist throughout the day, so expect damp pavement and reduced visibility in some spots. Temperatures near 16°C and lows about 7°C ensure it never gets too cold, but skies look consistently grey.
Sunday sees more unsettled weather with patchy rain occasionally popping up again. Early morning fog and mist may linger before midday, followed by scattered showers into late afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C and modest lows about 7°C create a rather cooler feel, while rainy spells keep conditions damp for most of the period.
The next day starts with early fog and mist but evolves into occasional drizzle and scattered showers. Overcast conditions persist, and patches of sunshine might peek through the clouds. Temperatures near 14°C and lows about 5°C keep things moderately brisk. Light rain remains possible, though heavier bursts are not likely.
Tuesday maintains a cool pattern, with showers threatening once more and intermittent drizzle possible. Clear patches might break the gloom in between passing clouds. Temperatures near 13°C and lows about 5°C suggest a refreshing air mass. Okehampton will see these mild changes, making weather watchers alert for any lingering damp spells.
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