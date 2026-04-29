Today, Wednesday, April 29, brings clear skies and strong breezes across Okehampton, making for pleasant conditions throughout the daylight hours. Temperatures near 16°C keep the afternoon warm enough for most, while wind speeds could pick up later on. No rain is expected, ensuring uninterrupted sunshine from morning until early evening.
Tomorrow sees cooler air, with partial clouds and breezy gusts. Highs near 13°C keep the day mild, and dryness prevails under mostly sunny stretches. Expect wind to remain noticeable, though calmer than today, ensuring comfortable conditions for anyone stepping outside. No rain is predicted, offering stable weather throughout the afternoon.
The following day features patchy rain and intermittent drizzle, with temperatures near 17°C bringing a mild feel. Occasional showers could occur, but overall the sky may brighten at intervals. Winds remain gentler, easing conditions compared to earlier in the week. Most rain arrives around midday, keeping the morning fairly calm.
Moving into the weekend, conditions on Saturday bring a mix of overcast skies and occasional showers. Temperatures near 14°C appear slightly cooler, but not chilly. Some brief breaks in the cloud cover might surface. Rainfall stays patchy, ensuring no prolonged downpours throughout much of the day. Winds remain light overall.
Rounding out the week, Sunday expects moderate rain with heavier bursts possible. Temperatures about 15°C keep the day relatively mild, though damp conditions persist. Continuous showers could linger into late afternoon, occasionally tapering off before returning. Cloud coverage remains substantial, ensuring fewer sunny intervals across the region. Winds blow gently.
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