Today, Sunday, April 26, brings partly cloudy skies, staying mostly dry with temperatures near 16°C and gentle breezes. In the region near Okehampton, conditions appear brighter around midday, with warm sunshine expected. The late evening remains clear, with values dipping to about 8°C.
Tomorrow expects even brighter conditions, with partly cloudy spells and temperatures about 17°C during the day. A stable weather forecast suggests minimal rain chances, though a brief drizzle might pop up in some areas by late afternoon. Overnight skies remain calm and mostly dry.
The next day sees patchy rain nearby, particularly around midday, accompanied by breezy conditions and cooler breezes. Daily weather updates indicate temperatures hovering near 11°C, while early morning readings could drop close to 7°C. Light showers dominate much of the afternoon, leaving the evening fairly cool.
Midweek starts out sunny before turning partly cloudy during the afternoon, with daytime readings near 15°C. The weather outlook suggests possible drizzle later, dropping evening levels to about 4°C in sheltered spots. Gustier winds may develop, but widespread rain stays away until late overnight hours. Sunset may reveal patchy clouds, though the heavier showers should hold off.
By Thursday, heavy downpours affect many locations, with temperatures about 10°C and strong gusts likely. The forecast calls for rain intensifying through the afternoon, resulting in prolonged showers continuing into the night. Overnight lows hover near 8°C, yet conditions remain quite unsettled heading toward this weekend, as heavier bursts remain possible into Friday morning. Limited cloud breaks may emerge overnight.
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