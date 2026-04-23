Today feels partly cloudy in Okehampton, with gentle breezes and plenty of sunshine early on. Thursday, April 23 expects no rain and temperatures near 15°C, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Sunshine breaks should dominate much of the day, ensuring comfortable weather overall. Cloud cover remains minimal, promising a bright outlook.
Tomorrow looks bright under clear skies, keeping the forecast pleasant and encouraging more warming through midday. Maximum temperatures reach about 14°C, while early hours remain near 2°C, marking a noticeable shift from cooler nights. Rain stays away, so conditions remain calm with only light winds throughout, making outdoor conditions inviting.
Saturday continues a sunny trend, offering afternoon temperatures near 16°C after a mild start around 5°C. Clouds clear steadily, revealing plenty of sunshine and comfortable weather throughout the day. No rain appears, keeping everything dry. Gentle winds provide a relaxed atmosphere, and skies should stay bright, ensuring a cheerful outlook.
Sunday stays mild, hitting about 15°C during the day and settling near 5°C overnight. Skies vary between cloudy and bright spells, though no rain is predicted. Gentle breezes maintain calm conditions. Occasional clouds could filter the sunshine, but overall warmth and dryness should persist, creating a pleasantly stable weather pattern.
Monday finishes the stretch on a warmer note, climbing to about 16°C by afternoon. Early hours hover near 4°C, with sunny spells dominating much of the day. No showers emerge, so the outlook remains dry. Patchy mist may appear overnight, yet bright conditions are likely to extend into the week.
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