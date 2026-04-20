Today, Monday, April 20 in Okehampton promises patchy rain with partial sunshine. Showers may come and go, but rainfall remains light overall. Temperatures near 2°C at their lowest and about 11°C at peak. Winds could pick up momentarily, though calmer periods are also likely, preventing any major disruptions.
Tomorrow sees occasional drizzle and overcast skies. Temperatures about 2°C at the lowest point, rising near 12°C if breaks in the clouds appear. Winds could gust more strongly by midday, but patches of dryness are still expected. Light rain remains possible late on. Overall, a damp morning may shift into limited sunshine.
Wednesday is calmer with partly cloudy skies and no significant rain. Temperatures hover near 5°C initially and climb to about 12°C by midday. Sunshine becomes more prominent later, though mild breezes could linger. The day should remain pleasant overall, staying dry in most spots. Uninterrupted brightness may appear briefly, boosting cheer.
Thursday looks bright with abundant sunshine throughout. Temperatures start near 4°C and reach about 14°C at their warmest. Gentle breezes might pick up occasionally, yet conditions remain comfortable. Clouds appear sporadically, but sunshine prevails overall. The day feels warmer than earlier in the week, promoting a lovely atmosphere. Minimal chill persists.
Friday maintains sunshine as well, with temperatures near 1°C in the early hours and about 14°C by late afternoon. Breezes stay gentle, and clouds remain scarce. This weekend should hold similarly pleasant weather, continuing mild days and comfortable evenings. The rest of the week likely remains calm and truly bright overall.
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