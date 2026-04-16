Today, on Thursday, April 16, patchy rain arrives with cloudy spells. Gentle breezes may move through Okehampton, and showers could linger, with temperatures near 13°C. Skies look overcast at times, though heavier downpours are unlikely. Light drizzle might appear early, but the afternoon could bring dry intervals. Mild breezes persist.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain, with temperatures about 12°C. Drizzle is likely in the morning, transitioning to cloudier skies by midday. A few heavier showers could develop, so expect a damp day. Evening conditions might improve but cooler air may keep things feeling fresh. Patchy drizzle remains possible into nightfall.
This weekend starts with Saturday promising a mix of morning fog and the chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures sit near 12°C, offering a mild feel despite occasional cloud cover. Rainfall might appear sporadic, so bursts of sunshine may still peek through. Evening hours could remain damp, but nothing too intense.
Sunday looks brighter, with sunny spells dominating much of the day. Temperatures reach about 12°C, creating a very comfortable vibe under mainly clear skies. Light breeze may stick around, but rain appears unlikely. A few passing clouds could develop later, yet conditions should stay generally settled into the late evening.
Monday continues the mild trend but shifts toward partly cloudy skies. Temperatures hover near 10°C, and a light chance of showers may emerge in the afternoon. Morning chill lingers for a while, so the day may start brisk. Drier conditions are likely moving into early night, with fewer clouds overall.
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