Friday brings a calmer outlook, with morning readings near 7°C and peaks about 14°C later on. Fog and mist may be around early, gradually lifting to reveal cloudy skies. A few sunny breaks are possible by midday, though conditions remain somewhat grey. Rain seems unlikely, but there’s still a small chance of light drizzle late in the day. Evening cools slightly, though it stays fairly mild for this time. Late night readings hover near 7°C.