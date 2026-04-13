Today, Monday, April 13 starts crisp near 1°C. Clear conditions transition to patchy rain by midday, with light drizzle possible through the afternoon. Breezes remain moderate, and temperatures about 11°C bring a cool but not frigid feel.
Tomorrow sees a milder start near 3°C, with clouds dominating early on. Patchy drizzle could linger, but temperatures about 13°C keep things comfortable. Light rain might return later, so keep an eye out for those grey skies.
Wednesday looks damp again, with early readings near 8°C and highs about 13°C. Showers continue on and off, easing at times but never fully disappearing. Okehampton could see a mix of clouds and light drizzle, so conditions remain unsettled.
Thursday promises a slight improvement, with morning lows near 6°C and afternoon temperatures about 14°C. Early mist may linger, followed by patchy rain that might appear around midday. Occasional sunshine could break through later, bringing a brighter spell. Stronger breezes are possible, but overall it’s a mild day. Skies may stay partly cloudy toward evening, dropping closer to 7°C as night approaches.
Friday brings a calmer outlook, with morning readings near 7°C and peaks about 14°C later on. Fog and mist may be around early, gradually lifting to reveal cloudy skies. A few sunny breaks are possible by midday, though conditions remain somewhat grey. Rain seems unlikely, but there’s still a small chance of light drizzle late in the day. Evening cools slightly, though it stays fairly mild for this time. Late night readings hover near 7°C.
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