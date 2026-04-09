Patchy rain drifts in and out on Monday, though brighter spells are possible later. Temperatures hover near 11°C by midday, falling to about 2°C overnight. Fog may drift through early hours, but clear skies should dominate after sunset. Light winds should keep conditions comfortable, while the chance of prolonged showers stays low. Overall, a milder pattern seems poised to continue into next week. Rapid changes are less likely, so overall conditions remain stable.