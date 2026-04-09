Today, Thursday, April 9, brings patchy morning fog across Okehampton and occasional light rain by midday. Temperatures near 11°C could feel breezy, while late evening sees readings about 2°C. Skies remain mostly cloudy, though a few sunny spells might appear briefly in the afternoon.
Tomorrow looks damp with scattered showers lingering throughout the day. Temperatures about 9°C bring a cool feel, and cloud cover dominates. Occasional drizzle may develop by afternoon, but prolonged downpours seem less likely. Overnight, conditions remain cloudy, with the mercury dipping near 2°C.
Heavier rain arrives on Saturday, possibly mixing with snow early on. Conditions look breezy and wet, with temperatures near 9°C during the day. Pockets of steady showers are expected, gradually easing into the evening. Late-night readings hover about 5°C, keeping the air crisp.
Unsettled weather continues on Sunday, offering spells of moderate rain with a breeze. Temperatures rise near 10°C around midday but can dip to about 2°C at night. Cloud cover varies, with breaks in the afternoon. Occasional downpours persist into the evening, adding more dampness to the day.
Patchy rain drifts in and out on Monday, though brighter spells are possible later. Temperatures hover near 11°C by midday, falling to about 2°C overnight. Fog may drift through early hours, but clear skies should dominate after sunset. Light winds should keep conditions comfortable, while the chance of prolonged showers stays low. Overall, a milder pattern seems poised to continue into next week. Rapid changes are less likely, so overall conditions remain stable.
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