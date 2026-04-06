Today, Monday, April 6, brings abundant sunshine. Early morning looks crisp with temperatures near 2°C, climbing to about 12°C this afternoon. Clear skies dominate, and wind remains gentle, setting a pleasant tone. Visibility stays high, making for an idyllic day. No rain is expected, ensuring a uninterrupted day for many.
Tomorrow continues the sunny weather overall, though a few clouds may drift by. Morning lows hover about 7°C, rising to near 14°C through midday. No rain is anticipated, and winds stay moderate. Skies clear further by late afternoon, maintaining a mild feel. Evening remains calm under a gentle, steady breeze.
Wednesday is set for a warm spell with temperatures about 9°C at dawn and peaking near 21°C in the afternoon. Sunshine dominates, although patchy clouds appear briefly. Misty conditions might form early, but they lift swiftly for a bright forecast. Light, breezy winds keep conditions mostly comfortable throughout the day.
Thursday sees a slight dip in warmth, with early readings about 6°C climbing to near 14°C. Some clouds roll in, and there is a small chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Overcast spells may linger, but occasional sunshine breaks through these conditions. Winds remain moderate, keeping the overall weather stable.
Friday promises sunnier weather again, starting with temperatures about 6°C and reaching near 17°C by mid-afternoon. Skies stay mostly clear, offering a bright end to the week. Gentle breezes persist, and no rain is on the horizon overall. This weekend looks similarly pleasant, maintaining consistently mild conditions under more sunshine in Okehampton.
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