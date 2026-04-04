Today, Saturday, April 4, brings patchy rain to Okehampton and surrounding areas, with mostly overcast skies throughout the region this rather grey morning. Temperatures about 13°C and lows near 5°C are on the cards. Short sunny spells may appear later, but showers could return by sunset, keeping conditions somewhat variable.
Tomorrow looks cooler, featuring more patchy rain and potential gusts in the afternoon. Temperatures about 9°C might feel brisk, especially into the evening as skies turn partially cloudy. Brief dryness is possible midday, though more cloud cover is likely, making rainy spells a recurring theme. Expect a damp Sunday overall.
The start of the week on Monday appears calmer and somewhat milder, with sunnier spells increasing through the day. Temperatures near 12°C could make it feel more pleasant. Early morning chill near 1°C might linger, but skies turn gradually clearer, ensuring a largely dry outlook and comfortable daytime weather overall.
Another day of mild conditions emerges Tuesday, with some cloud cover and possible patchy rain. Temperatures near 14°C could feel quite comfortable. Periods of dryness might break through in the afternoon, though an evening drizzle cannot be ruled out. Expect moderate winds, leaving the day breezy yet fairly mild overall.
Midweek arrives Wednesday with bright skies and lighter breezes. Temperatures near 16°C should prevail by midday, offering a pleasantly mild feel. Early fog or mist might appear but should clear, revealing ample sunshine as the day progresses. Conditions remain stable into the evening, capping the week on a gentler note.
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