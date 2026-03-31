Today, Tuesday, March 31, brings patchy rain, with occasional drizzle lingering. Temperatures near 14°C and about 5°C later on. A bit of fog early on may clear, leaving brief glimpses of sunshine. Gentle breezes keep it comfortable, though showers could still appear. Okehampton looks set for varied conditions.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain with maximum temperatures near 11°C and about 4°C at night. Overcast skies dominate, but a few dry spells might emerge. Light showers remain probable, so keep an eye on possible drizzle, especially during daytime. Winds stay moderate, ensuring conditions never become too chilly.
Thursday sees lower temperatures near 9°C and about 1°C overnight. Patchy rain is possible, though occasional clear spells could pop up. Breezes pick up, bringing a cooler feel to the day. Rain chances stay high, so expect a mix of light showers and fleeting breaks of sunshine.
Friday looks milder, with top temperatures near 11°C and about 2°C late. Patchy rain remains in the forecast, but heavier downpours seem less likely. Overcast stretches persist, though a few clearer intervals may brighten the afternoon. Fresh breezes keep things lively while not straying into gusty territory.
This weekend starts bright on Saturday with sunny skies. Expect maximums near 13°C and about 8°C overnight. Gentle sunshine could dominate, although a few clouds may drift in later. Winds could strengthen, but conditions remain generally pleasant, setting up a mild end to the forecast period without intense rainfall. Strong gusts are unlikely, offering a relaxed atmosphere with quiet evenings.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.