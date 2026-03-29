Today is Sunday, March 29 in Okehampton. Conditions bring patchy rain, although some brighter glimpses could appear later. Temperatures about 1°C in the morning climbing to near 10°C this afternoon. Light drizzle is likely by late day, so mild dampness can persist into the evening. Winds remain moderate throughout today.
Tomorrow sees late morning showers with partial cloud. Temperatures about 6°C at dawn, climbing near 10°C later. Light rain might return in the afternoon before easing into evening dryness. Wind speeds remain moderate, and patchy drizzle could linger around dusk. Skies may clear briefly after sunset, but cloud cover dominates.
The next day promises warmer conditions, with fog dissipating by midmorning. Temperatures about 5°C overnight, reaching near 13°C later. Patchy rain can drift through midday, though brighter spells might appear in the afternoon. Occasional cloud cover remains likely, but any drizzle looks light. Calm winds keep the air feeling mild.
The following day sees morning cloud, with temperatures about 8°C early on, rising near 11°C by midday. Patchy rain may develop later, evening time, but some breaks in the cloud could bring brief dryness. Winds stay moderate, ensuring a fresh feel. Any heavier showers seem less likely as night approaches.
This weekend features a chilly start, with temperatures about 0°C around dawn, before peaking near 10°C mid-afternoon. Clear morning skies give way to patchy rain by late day, and light showers might linger into the evening. Occasional mist or drizzle can reduce visibility, though calmer breezes keep conditions relatively settled.
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