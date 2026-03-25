Today, Wednesday, March 25, brings patchy rain with a slim chance of snow in some spots. Conditions are likely to stay unsettled through the day, with daytime temperatures near 6°C and about 2°C by late evening. Showers could be heavy at times and breezy, so expect a damp period overall.
Tomorrow should see more rain hanging around, but things might brighten later. Temperatures reach about 8°C, with lows near 1°C. Though it could stay cloudy, fewer showers are expected in the afternoon. Winds remain moderate, helping any brief rain to shift and possibly letting a few clearer spells creep in.
Friday continues the wet trend, with patchy rain nearby and brief drizzly intervals, though some sunny breaks are possible. Afternoon temperatures may top near 10°C, dipping to about 4°C overnight. Keep an eye out for occasionally passing showers, but there should be windows of calmer weather as clouds move on.
Saturday starts chilly, with early lows about 1°C, climbing to near 7°C by midday. Rain is likely off and on, though short clear spells could appear. There may be a breeze in the late afternoon, but slightly heavier clouds might scatter enough for some sunshine to peek through at times.
Sunday closes the weekend with occasional light rain. Daytime temperatures move near 10°C, and evenings dip to about 1°C. Clouds stick around, but there might be glimpses of brighter skies. This forecast highlights conditions in Okehampton, with the possibility of changing weather and occasional breezes as the day progresses ahead.
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