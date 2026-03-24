Today, Tuesday, March 24, in Okehampton sees patchy rain with some drizzle through late afternoon. Temperatures about 12°C and near 6°C at night keep things chilly. Skies remain mostly overcast, offering limited sunshine. The local weather forecast suggests moderate rain chances, but heavier bursts seem unlikely.
Tomorrow stays cold, with the possibility of scattered snow showers in the morning. Temperatures about 6°C, dipping near 3°C, may feel brisk, especially during any sleet. Patchy rain is likely later, adding to the chilly vibe. Overcast skies persist, bringing a raw feel to much of the day.
The next day sees a slight warm-up, with temperatures about 8°C and lows near 0°C. Overcast skies break at times for a few sunny spells. Showers remain possible, though not as intense. Expect a gradual shift towards milder weather, but keep an eye out for lingering clouds.
Another day brings milder conditions, with temperatures about 11°C and lows near 6°C. Light rain showers remain in the forecast, offering occasional breaks for brighter skies. Most of the afternoon could feel damp, but some dryness may appear. Conditions turn a bit breezy, encouraging a modest temperature bump.
This weekend is set for cooler air again, with temperatures near 8°C and lows about 1°C. Patchy rain arrives, occasionally turning into light drizzle, so expect a few grey spells. Morning hours might feel chilly, though some brief sunshine could appear. A gentle breeze offers mild relief late in the day. Sunday looks to remain unsettled with more passing spring showers.
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